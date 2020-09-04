of Weymouth, died August 31, 2020.
Son of the late Melchiorre and Rose (Arena) Denaro. Husband of the late Joan (Murray) Denaro. Loving father of Joan Perkins of Revere, Rita Denaro of Quincy, and Michael Denaro of Quincy. Predeceased by 11 siblings. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at Tuesday at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Avenue, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115, Disabled American Veterans
, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, or to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854. See www.Keohane.com
for online condolences. View the online memorial for Michael Denaro