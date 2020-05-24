of Webster, May 5, father of Michael Lovejoy of Chelsea and Amber Lovejoy of Norwood. Brother of Walter March of Dallas, TX, Danielle March of Webster, Denny March of Worcester, James Marshall of Brockton, Derrick Marshall of Taunton, Walter Marshall of Boston, Terrance Mornin of Hyde Park, Sherman Mornin of Mission Hill, Anita Mornin of Taunton, and the late Charline Mornin.
Private Funeral Service were held.Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Lovejoy family.
View the online memorial for Michael Don Lovejoy
Private Funeral Service were held.Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Lovejoy family.
View the online memorial for Michael Don Lovejoy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.