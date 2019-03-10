|
on March 5th 2019 Michael Gibson passed away. Loving husband of 61 years to Lorraine Gibson. Father to Barry and Michael Gibson Jr and his wife Karen. Mike was born in Framingham Massachusetts to George and Cecilia Gibson where he was one of nine children. Twin brother of Charles and his wife Eleanor, brother of George and his wife Marie, Robert and his wife Mona, Connie and her late husband Hoyt, Bill, and the late Jack, James and Patricia. He attended Rindge Technical High School then joined the USAF at the age of 17. Stationed in England for the majority of his time where he was a heavy equipment operator. Mike drove trucks for more than a decade before realizing his dream of becoming a police officer for the city of Cambridge. At some point he was partnered with Arthur Yetman and the two became lifelong friends. More than friends Arthur and his wife Judy were family. Children and grandchildren were shared. Kristen, Montana, Shannon, Keenan, Michael, Tara and Amanda always called him Pops. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, family and friends.Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) from 9:00AM – 10:30AM, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure’s Church, 619 State Rd., Plymouth. Interment will be in the National cemetery of Massachusetts Connery Ave., Bourne at 12:45PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 100 Club of Mass., 17 Gloucester Street, Boston, MA 02115. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-e-gibson
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2019