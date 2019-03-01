Boston Herald Notices

Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Michael F. "Biggie" FARMER

Michael F. "Biggie" FARMER
of Georgetown, MA, formerly of South Boston, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2019.Survived by his loving wife Natalia Brown and Mother, Helen A. Farmer. Michael leaves behind his children Brian Farmer, Matthew Farmer and his wife Kelly Farmer, Kristen Farmer, Jackson Farmer, and Lincoln Farmer. Brother of Karen Reardon and her husband Steve and Steven Farmer and his wife Melissa. Also survived by former spouse Danielle Farmer. Proud member of Union Glazier Local 1044.Visiting hours will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston. Interment services will be private. Please visist www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-f-biggie-farmer
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
