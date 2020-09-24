family of Michael Greer announces with great sorrow his passing on September 19,2020 at the age of 75. He bravely fought his 4 year battle with cancer and passed away with family around him. A private memorial service will be held in February.
Michael was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He moved around a bit as a young child but finally found his home in New York City where he met his wife, Louise Greer. Michael enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart. After Michael was honorably discharged he went to work as an engineer and worked his way to Principal Engineer at Wang Technologies. Here he worked to pioneer technology that ushered in the computer age. Eventually, Michael would start his own company MFM Technologies in which he developed and produced hard drives. When Michael retired to Florida his passion for new technologies and tinkering with better ways to reduce your carbon foot print never faded. He also continued to stay active in electronics, working to repair aviation equipment.
Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Greer. He is survived by his children Michael Greer and Tracey Rose, and his 3 grandchildren Jade Greer, Nathan Rose, and Sabrina Rose.
Michael loved and was passionate about renewable energies. Because of this if you are interested in donating to a charity on his behalf please donate to Grid Alternatives. "Your support strengthens resilient communities in the face of climate change, helps retirees recover their medical expenses gives Veterans new career opportunities, and so much more." You can find them at GridAlternatives.org View the online memorial for Michael Greer