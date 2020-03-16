Boston Herald Notices
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
Michael J. "Spike" Farrell


1946 - 2020
March 14, 2020 of South Boston Beloved Husband of the late Donna M. Fitzgerald Devoted Father of Kelly M. Errico and Her Husband Andrew, Joseph and Michael J. Farrell. Devoted Son of Audrey Farrell. Dear Brother of Carol Lynch and Phyllis Larkin. Grandfather of Brendan and Andrew Errico, Carly Allen, and Michael J. Farrell III. Visiting Hours in WM. F. Spencer Funeral Home 575 East Broadway (at H st) South Boston on Wednesday 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. www.spencerfuneralservice.com



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
