March 14, 2020 of South Boston Beloved Husband of the late Donna M. Fitzgerald Devoted Father of Kelly M. Errico and Her Husband Andrew, Joseph and Michael J. Farrell. Devoted Son of Audrey Farrell. Dear Brother of Carol Lynch and Phyllis Larkin. Grandfather of Brendan and Andrew Errico, Carly Allen, and Michael J. Farrell III. Visiting Hours in WM. F. Spencer Funeral Home 575 East Broadway (at H st) South Boston on Wednesday 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 16, 2020