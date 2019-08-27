Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
Michael Fulco
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fulco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Fulco


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Fulco Notice
Of Chelsea, on August 23, Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret "Peggy" (Lee) Fulco of Chelsea. Devoted father of Paul A. Rustigian of Saugus, Michael J. Fulco Jr. of Winthrop, Daniel T. Rustigian of Chelsea, Tina L. Chadwick of Winter Haven, FL, Richard Rustigian of Everett and Lisa A. Barton of Newton, NH as well as Charles Michael Joseph Rustigian, who he raised as his beloved son. Loving son of the late Calogero and Carmella (Lazzaro) Fulco. Dear brother of Josephine Vitale and Grace Navarro of Chelsea and the late Charles, Salvatore, Frank and Jennie Fulco, Domenica Medige and Lena Stec; and devoted brother-in-law to Carol Powell and the late Virginia Fulco, Anthony "Tony" Stec, Robert Vitale, Pat "Nicky" Navarro, Helen Fulco and Rosalie Fulco. Also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway Chelsea, on Friday August 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm, followed by services at 6:00 pm. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Welsh Funeral Home

Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Michael J. FULCO
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now