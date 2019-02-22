|
of Lynnfield. Feb. 20. Husband of Marge E. (Davis) Hurley. Father of Patricia Hurley-Arsenault of Wakefield, Pamela Hurley of Lynn, Thomas M. Hurley of TX and the late Michael J. Hurley, Laura L. Hurley, Sandra M. Scott and John P. Hurley. Brother of Shelia Nolas of FL, Marlene Marshall of NY and the late Daniel Hurley. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, dear friends and his care giver Guerson Fleuy. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., on Sunday from 4-8pm. Funeral service in the Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove St., Lynnfield on Monday at 11am. Interment, Willow Cemetery, Lynnfield. Memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Greater Lynn Senior Service c/o the Vince Lique Fund, 8 Silsbee St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obit/directions & guestbook,www.mcdonladfs.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-hurley
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019