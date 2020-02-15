Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127

Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127


Michael J. Rosemond

Michael J. Rosemond Notice
of South Boston February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Kerry (Fleming) Rosemond. Devoted father of Michael P. Rosemond. Loving son of Donald and Rosemarie (Milisi) Rosemond. Brother of Scott and the late Stephen Rosemond. Nephew of Jennifer Kerrigan, Lynda Yalmokas, Cheryl, Thomas, Joseph and Robert Milisi. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday February 17th from 4-8pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Late member of Teamsters Local 25.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
