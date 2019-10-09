|
of Chelsea formerly of Everett, October 6, 2019 at age 59. Beloved husband of Dianne J. (Moore) Brawn of Chelsea, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage. Devoted father of Michael K. Brawn, Jr. and his wife Amy of Holland, MA, Kenneth Brawn and his wife Tammy Gates of Palmer, Jaclyn Maynard and her husband Dylan of SC, Angela Caristinos and her boyfriend Mike Lyall of Methuen, Christopher Caristinos of NH. Son of the late James K. Brawn, Sr. and Bernadette A. (Gill) Brawn. Dear brother of Mary Anne Pratt of NH, Patricia June Nisbet and her husband James of NH, Bernadette Grieves and her husband Stephen of Peabody and the late James K. Brawn, Jr. Brother-in-law of Patsy Brawn of ME. Also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired shipper/receiver for the former Colorgraphics in Malden. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Michael enjoyed fishing and spending time in NH. More importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. Michael's Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 9, 2019