Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Michael K. Lynch Notice
of So. Boston, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Lorento). Devoted father of Mikayla Ann & Michael John Lynch. Son of Ann (Flaherty) Lynch & the late John P. Lynch. Dear brother of Edward Hunt, Linda Anderson, Jeanne Hunt-Adams, Bridget Durgin & the late Grace Hunt & John P. Lynch II. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces & nephews, his mother in law, Patricia Lorento & the late Vincent. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church on Saturday at 10 AM. Followed by interment in New Calvary Cemetery in Roslindale. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
