of So. Boston, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Lorento). Devoted father of Mikayla Ann & Michael John Lynch. Son of Ann (Flaherty) Lynch & the late John P. Lynch. Dear brother of Edward Hunt, Linda Anderson, Jeanne Hunt-Adams, Bridget Durgin & the late Grace Hunt & John P. Lynch II. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces & nephews, his mother in law, Patricia Lorento & the late Vincent. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church on Saturday at 10 AM. Followed by interment in New Calvary Cemetery in Roslindale. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019