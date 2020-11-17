1/1
Michael Lacey
MICHAEL D. "Mike" 73 years of age. Of Melrose formerly of Charlestown & Revere November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda J. (Flammini) Lacey who passed away on November 15, 2019. Devoted father of Melissa Darrah, Michael D. Lacey Jr. & Heather Lacey. Loving Papa to William, Briana, Michael, Maureen, Kyle, Kiley, Kassidy, Patrick, Alyssa, Makala, Graham, Nkeema, Jordan, Stephan & his great-grandson Jamariyon. Beloved brother of the late George "Buddy" Lacey Jr. Also several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mike's visiting hours on Thursday morning from 9 - 10:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Charlestown at 11 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Late USMC Vet. of Vietnam Conflict.

In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Mike's name to The American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA. 01701.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
