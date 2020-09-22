Michael Lyons

S. Lyons died suddenly on September 16, 2020, he was only 46 years of age. Mike was born and raised in Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School in 1991, and from The University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
Mike went on to become a proud member of the Teamsters Union while working for a number of years at UPS. Most recently employed as a driver for FedEx Express. While growing up in Melrose, Mike or "Mikey" as many called him, had a close-knit group of friends, many of whom he could find spending summer Saturday's with Mikey at Nahant Beech. Spending time with friends and family is where he wanted to be and until his final day. If he bumped into them on the street the greeting would be as if he had seen them just yesterday even if it had been years. Mike never met a stranger he couldn't strike up a conversation with. He had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Mike was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, his elation with every game win, championship pennant race and Super Bowl Trophy was something to see, matched only by his dejection at a loss. Mike and his daughter Michelle were friends not just father and daughter. He was proud of the adult she has become. Mike was very close with his niece & nephew, Ryan & Aliyah and loved playing with them like the big kid he was, especially playing basketball with Aliyah. Mike was the husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend who will forever be missed and remembered with a smile. He is survived by his beloved wife of Tracey (Johnson) Lyons. Devoted father of Michelle Lyons of Melrose and cherished son of Catherine (Marinelli) Dalton & her husband Albert and Stephen Lyons & his wife Carol all of Saugus. Cherished brother of Christina Lyons of Saugus. Caring uncle of Aliyah Lyons and Ryan Rondon. He was also survived by his beloved Yorkie's Fluffy & Belle. Due to Covid19 visitation will be private. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St. Melrose on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mike's name to a local Covid19 Relief Fund or the M.S.C.P. A., 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com View the online memorial for Michael Lyons