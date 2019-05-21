|
Of Dedham and West Yarmouth, passed away on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Wilson) McDonald. Devoted father of Michael D. McDonald of Dedham, and the late Paul, Brian, and Kevin McDonald. Loving grandfather of Shelby McDonald. Brother of Thomas McDonald of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, May 24th at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Susanna’s Church Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500 http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-mcdonald
Published in Boston Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019