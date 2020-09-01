1/
Michael Mullen
Patrick Mullen

Dorchester passed away August 29 after a long illness. Beloved Son of the late Raymond T. Mullen and Nellie Mullen Bonspille. Loving Father of Katylee Mullen and her partner Dave Micciche of Florence, SC. His son Mathew Mullen and his wife Katie of Abington, His beloved Grandson John Patrick. Brother of Barry J. Mullen of Dorchester, Maureen Townsend of Middleboro, and the late Noelene Drake, Kathleen Donovan, Marc Mullen, Eileen Perry.

Friends and family are invited to the wake and celebration of life Wednesday September 2nd , 3pm – 7pm at Dennis Sweeney Funeral home at 74 Elm St, Quincy, MA



View the online memorial for Michael Mullen

Published in Boston Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
