O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
Michael P. Anzalone Notice
of South Boston December 13, 2019. Loving son of Dorothy Anzalone of South Boston, and Anthony Anzalone of Revere. Devoted brother of Anthony N. Anzalone of South Boston, Daniel and Rachel Anzalone. Nephew of the late Jack Shea and his wife Eileen, Mary Corsaro and her husband Donald Neff, Margaret Barry, and Dario Corsaro. Cousin of Nicholas Corsaro and his wife Nila, Kristine Corsaro, Coleen Perry and her husband Sean, and Deidre Barry. Grandson of Dorothy Shea and her husband Barry, and the late John M. Shea. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday December 17th from 9:30-11:30am. Interment following Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.



View the online memorial for Michael P., Anzalone
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
