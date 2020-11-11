1/1
Michael P. Curran
Of Milton, formerly of Trabane, County Galway, Ireland, died Monday November 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Norah (Heffernan) Curran. Loving father of Maryann Stoddard and her husband Douglas, Michael and his wife Julie and James and his wife Elizabeth. Dear grandfather of Katherine and Maggie, Michael and Nicole, Norah, Audrey and Aislinn. Dear brother of Kay Curran of England and the late Mary Griffin, Annie Walsh, James Curran, Patrick Curran, Joe Curran, Coly Curran and Bridget Curran. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Former president of the Irish Music Club, member of the Irish Social Club, Irish Pastoral Center, Castle Island Assn and Jordan Marsh Teamster Union Local #25.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Friday November 13 at 11:00 am. Seating is limited, Mass will be available to livestream. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery.

Donations in Michael's memory may be made to CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471.

To send the Curran family a sympathy message or to get the link for the Saint Agatha Church livestream, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
