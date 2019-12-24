Boston Herald Notices
Michael P. Murphy Jr. Notice
a lifelong resident of Newton, passed away suddenly on December 21, 2019. Beloved son of Michael P. Sr. and the late Kenna (Rogan) and dear sister of Rian G. Murphy of Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27 at Noon in Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St. Newton followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting hours Thursday from 3-7PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home 1479 Washington St. West Newton. Michael was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps having served in Iraq War.

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
