age 51, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Michael was born on May 7, 1969 in South Boston. He is survived by his mother Barbara of South Boston and late father William, his children Isabel and Jonah and their mother Renee of Braintree, his sister Susan and brother-in-law Jimmy Faherty of West Roxbury, brother Billy and sister-in-law Maggie of South Boston, nieces Jillian, Meghan, and Elizabeth, nephew James, aunts Patricia and Jean, uncle Matt, and several cousins.Michael was a forever resident of South Boston. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was kind to everyone and made friends with anyone he met. Michael had a huge heart, a contagious laugh, and his beautiful bright smile will be missed by everyone. Funeral Mass in The Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday July 25th at 10AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston MA 02127 or on-line at GavinFoundation.org
