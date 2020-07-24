1/1
Michael Richard Brissenden
1969 - 2020
age 51, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Michael was born on May 7, 1969 in South Boston. He is survived by his mother Barbara of South Boston and late father William, his children Isabel and Jonah and their mother Renee of Braintree, his sister Susan and brother-in-law Jimmy Faherty of West Roxbury, brother Billy and sister-in-law Maggie of South Boston, nieces Jillian, Meghan, and Elizabeth, nephew James, aunts Patricia and Jean, uncle Matt, and several cousins.Michael was a forever resident of South Boston. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was kind to everyone and made friends with anyone he met. Michael had a huge heart, a contagious laugh, and his beautiful bright smile will be missed by everyone. Funeral Mass in The Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday July 25th at 10AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston MA 02127 or on-line at GavinFoundation.org.

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617-269-1600



View the online memorial for Michael Richard Brissenden

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
Hi Barbara, Susan and Billy,

I am so sorry for the loss of Michael. I remember growing up together hanging out at each others house all the time playing atari games. Very sad day. You will be so sorely missed by all. God bless you all.

Vinny DiMaggio
Vinny DiMaggio
Friend
July 24, 2020
July 23, 2020
My heart hurts for you Barbara, Susan, Billy and kids. I will alway remember Brizzy as a funny loving, happy, kind and smart guy. So mss as my wonderful memories growing up together. Today is a very sad day.

Love you and I hope you find peace!

Michael Agricola
Michael Agricola
Friend
July 23, 2020
Cousin, so many words. I love you very much and I can’t believe you are gone. Love you always ❤
Nikki
Family
