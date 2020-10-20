Michael Sheehan

Michael "Mikey" of Cambridge October 17. Beloved son of the late Edward J. and Mathilde (Bender) Sheehan. Loving brother of Jurek Zieba and his wife Pauline, Edith Teves, Rainer "Ron" Sheehan and his wife Laura, Daniel Sheehan and his wife Carol, John Sheehan, Christiane Sheehan and the late Klaus Zieba. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Visiting at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral services are private. Retired employee of the Cambridge School Department. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cambridge Baseball East @ Jill-Baseball. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. If you prefer not to attend please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufiero@msn.com.