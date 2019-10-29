|
54, of Newton, NH, formerly of Charlestown, MA passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington.cBorn in Charlestown, MA, he was the son of the late Carmen and Carol (O'Connell) Giordano.
Mike was raised and educated in Charlestown. He was a graduate of Boston Latin School and North Eastern University. Mike was employed with the safety department for the Boston public schools and previously worked at Boston Latin High School and John Hancock Insurance.
Mike and his family have lived in Newton, NH for many years. He was a member of the Newton, NH Fire Department and played Santa for the Newton, NH Christmas Parade. Mike also taught first aid and CPR, worked with Boston EMS, and coached hockey and football at Boston Latin School.
The world has lost a true gentleman and scholar.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl J. (Clark) Giordano; his cherished children, Michael T., Jr. and Lyndsey J. Giordano both of Newton, NH, mother-in-law, Joanne Hartt and her husband Andy of Tewksbury; brother-in-law, Patrick Clark and his wife Mary of Methuen; nephew and niece, John and Alexa Clark. He also leaves several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Monica's Church, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen. In honor of Mike's dedication to Boston Latin School, the family request that anyone who wishes to please wear some purple which are the school colors. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 29, 2019