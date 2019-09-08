|
|
59, of Bedford, MA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 5, due to ALS.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Carol (Kozlauska) Hand. Cherished son of George and Sandra Hand of Bedford, son-in-law of Dolores and the late Wilhelm Kozlauska of Lynnfield. Devoted and involved father of his precious daughters, Lucy and Victoria. Also, survived by his dear siblings Douglas (Kerstin) of Farmington ME, Jeffrey (Ann) of Kennebunkport ME and Courtenay (Barry) McGrory of Bedford and brother-in-law John (Heidi) Kozlauska of Lynnfield. He leaves 7 nieces, 1 nephew, and spouses plus many cousins, friends and best friend Chris Bryant.
He was a graduate of Bedford High School, class of 1978, active in chorus, theater, football, lacrosse, and track and field. He earned a B.S. in Electrical/Computer Engineering from UMASS Amherst. While stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL, he obtained a M.S. in Computer Science from Troy State University. Michael worked for14 years at Polaroid as a DBA/SSA, and for the last 5 years at Chicago Title in Boston after receiving a certificate in Computerized Bookkeeping from Middlesex Community College.
Michael was an Eagle Scout, member of the Suburban Adventure Club, Bedford Minuteman, Bedford Historical Society, Job Lane House, North Shore Rock & Mineral Club, and Merrimack Valley Home Brew Club. He was a big brother mentor, volunteer for Deering Church Camp, 4-H, Girl Scouts and 40 year blood donor. He sang in the choir at St. Michaels Church, also played the piano and guitar and pursued the practice of martial arts.
He treasured his family, cherished his friends and we will sorely miss this gentle, quiet, kind man.
Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Friday, September 13, from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Saturday, September 14, at 9:00 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hudson, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to ALS TDI 300 Technology Square Cambridge MA 02139.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 8, 2019