of E. Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Elena "Eleanor" (Pagliarulo) Uradnik. Devoted father of Michael J. Uradnik and his wife Paula of Weymouth, Deleta C. Andrews and her husband Edward of Attleboro and Joseph D. Uradnik of E. Walpole. Brother of Mona Giusto of Wilmington and many other late brothers and sisters. Cherished grandfather of Jolene, Jonathan, Jaime, Michael, Ethan, Bryce, Elena and Kyra. Great grandfather of Anthony. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was an Avid Patriots and Boston sports fan. He was also a longtime member of the Local #138 Laborer's Union. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, MA 02062. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery Walpole, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . US Army Korean War Veteran.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2020