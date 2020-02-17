Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map

Michael Uradnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Uradnik Notice
of E. Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Elena "Eleanor" (Pagliarulo) Uradnik. Devoted father of Michael J. Uradnik and his wife Paula of Weymouth, Deleta C. Andrews and her husband Edward of Attleboro and Joseph D. Uradnik of E. Walpole. Brother of Mona Giusto of Wilmington and many other late brothers and sisters. Cherished grandfather of Jolene, Jonathan, Jaime, Michael, Ethan, Bryce, Elena and Kyra. Great grandfather of Anthony. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was an Avid Patriots and Boston sports fan. He was also a longtime member of the Local #138 Laborer's Union. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, MA 02062. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery Walpole, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . US Army Korean War Veteran.

www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED

781-762-0482



View the online memorial for MICHAEL, URADNIK
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -