age 59 of South Boston died Tuesday August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with an illness. Beloved husband of Dianne (Kroon) Silva-Pyne. Devoted father of Kaitlyn Pyne of Fall River. Loving grandfather of Jaela Dessources and JaleseWatt. Brother of Catherine Pyne of Hyde Park, Peggy LaPaglia and her husband Wayne of Rockland, Rose Rhodes and her husband Rile of Medway and the late John Pyne. Son of the late John F. and Catherine R. (Murphy) Pyne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday August 26th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Late member of Bill W. and Longshoreman Local 800. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 23, 2019