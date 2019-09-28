|
age 85, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the comfort of his loving family.
Michael was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester. He had lived in Quincy for fourteen years, previously in Dorchester for most of his life.
Michael was employed with BFI for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Teamsters Local 25. Michael was a proud, hard-working man.
Michael loved to fish and always had a knack for fixing things. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Michael was a true gentleman who often tipped his cap. He had a kind soul and always greeted his family with a warm smile. His family always came first.
Beloved husband of the late Theresa C. (Hislop) Rowell.
Devoted father of John O'Brien and his wife Barbara of Haverhill, James O'Brien and his wife Janet of South Boston, Michelle MacDonald and her husband Jeffrey of Dorchester, Cecelia E. "Lisa" Green and her husband Anthony of Quincy, Theresa Rowell and Glenn of Dorchester, Regina Rowell and Brian of Quincy, and the late Stephen O'Brien and his wife Mary of Plymouth.
Loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren.
One of nine siblings, he was the dear brother of Theresa Turner of Weymouth, Louise Kelly of Quincy, Lillian Dunleavy of Dorchester, and was predeceased by Rita Norton, William Rowell, Arthur Rowell, Cecelia Doran, and Ellen Rosati.
Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, September 30, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 – 6 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 28, 2019