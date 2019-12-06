|
Of Waltham, November 30, 2019. Daughter of Richard H. and Nancy R. (O'Hara) Grimes and sister of Christopher S. Grimes, all of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Michelle's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, December 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2019