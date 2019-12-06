Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Feake Cemetery
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Grimes


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle A. Grimes Notice
Of Waltham, November 30, 2019. Daughter of Richard H. and Nancy R. (O'Hara) Grimes and sister of Christopher S. Grimes, all of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Michelle's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, December 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for Michelle A., Grimes
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -