1/1
Michelle R. Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
63, of Brockton, July 23, 2020. Wife of the late Michael M. Loyd; mother of Monique and Michael Loyd; sister of Cheryl Patterson; she leaves many relatives and friends. Michelle's family requests that you are welcome to pass through

Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton on Thursday, July 30th from 2 to 3 p.m. to pay your respects with face masks and social distancing then kindly exit. Please view her service at 3 p.m. remotely by visiting www.waittfuneralhome.com and also to read her biography or call 508-583-7272.



View the online memorial for Michelle R. PATTERSON

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved