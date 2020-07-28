63, of Brockton, July 23, 2020. Wife of the late Michael M. Loyd; mother of Monique and Michael Loyd; sister of Cheryl Patterson; she leaves many relatives and friends. Michelle's family requests that you are welcome to pass through
Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton on Thursday, July 30th from 2 to 3 p.m. to pay your respects with face masks and social distancing then kindly exit. Please view her service at 3 p.m. remotely by visiting www.waittfuneralhome.com
and also to read her biography or call 508-583-7272. View the online memorial for Michelle R. PATTERSON