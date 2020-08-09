Miguel DaSilva

A. DaSilva of Everett, August 6, 2020 at age 88. Devoted husband of the late Lucia DaSilva. Loving father of the late Manuel A. DaSilva. Cherished grandfather of Michael A. DaSilva. Beloved father in law of Judith Medeiros. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge Street, Cambridge on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.Due to Covid – 19 and Massachusetts Tracing Guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 40 people inside the funeral home and a mask must be worn at all times.