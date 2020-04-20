Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred C. Sullivan (Millie) Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred C. Sullivan (Millie) Murray Notice
of South Boston, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 90.

Millie grew up in South Boston with her siblings and loved being part of a large extended and close-knit family. You could always count on Millie for sparkly jewelry lots of laughs and always fun to be around. Millie had a lot of family and was always a fixture at holidays and family gatherings.

She was the beloved wife of the late George Murray. Dear sister to Dorothy Flebotte of South Boston and the late Evelyn Regan, Mary Ridge, James, Joseph, John & Timothy Sullivan. Joyfully reunited with her twin sister and best friend Claire Steele.

Millie was a loving aunt and 2nd mother to so many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Marian Manor in Millie's memory.

Due to COVID-19, the services will be limited to immediate family only. Millie will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Boston in grave 804 section 17 for any friends or other family members who wish to visit and say goodbye.



View the online memorial for Mildred (Millie) C. (Sullivan), Murray
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -