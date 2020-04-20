|
of South Boston, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 90.
Millie grew up in South Boston with her siblings and loved being part of a large extended and close-knit family. You could always count on Millie for sparkly jewelry lots of laughs and always fun to be around. Millie had a lot of family and was always a fixture at holidays and family gatherings.
She was the beloved wife of the late George Murray. Dear sister to Dorothy Flebotte of South Boston and the late Evelyn Regan, Mary Ridge, James, Joseph, John & Timothy Sullivan. Joyfully reunited with her twin sister and best friend Claire Steele.
Millie was a loving aunt and 2nd mother to so many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Marian Manor in Millie's memory.
Due to COVID-19, the services will be limited to immediate family only. Millie will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Boston in grave 804 section 17 for any friends or other family members who wish to visit and say goodbye.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020