Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church of Boston
180 Blue Hill Avenue
Milton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church of Boston
180 Blue Hill Avenue
Milton, MA
View Map
Mildred (Lindsey) Lomax


1944 - 2019
Mildred (Lindsey) Lomax Notice
was born on January 21, 1944 in Saxe, Virginia to the late Ida (Reid) Lindsey and Clem Lindsey. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts at the age of 15 years, where she met and married the love of her life of 58 years, Edward Lomax, Sr. She died on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a hard fought battle.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Paul Lindsey, Sr and James Lindsey, Sr., and her nephew James Lindsey, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Lomax, Sr., daughters Debra Lomax of Dorchester, Robin Lomax of Roxbury, Dawn (Russell) Zwicker of Billerica, her son Edward Lomax, Jr of Dorchester, her brother John (Sue) Lindsey, Sr. of Virginia, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

There will be a Viewing on Monday July 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Concord Baptist Church of Boston, 180 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA 02186.

For online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 12, 2019
