87, Of Arlington, formerly of Somerville, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Lucas. Daughter of the late Annie (Doherty) and Charles Cunningham. Sister of the late Charles, Edward, William, Lorraine Cunningham, Grace Plummer, and Edna MacDonald. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Friday morning at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00 am. Graveside Service and interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Retired employee of Gillette Corporation. If you wish donations may be made in Millie’s name to Salvation Army, 457 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mildred-m-cunningham-lucas
Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019