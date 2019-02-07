|
HAMILTON Millicent Marie (Lee) a longtime resident of Medford and beloved wife of the late Kermit E. Hamilton, passed away at the Holden Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, January 25, 2019. She was 94 years old. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 10, 1924, she was the beloved daughter of the late Robert D. and Lucretia (Cassell) Lee. Mrs. Hamilton was a Supervisor for the US Postal Service for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and creative writing. Millicent also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and shopping for a bargain. She also loved to watch the Wheel of Fortune and Judge Judy. Above all, she was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Millicent is survived by her loving children; Stephanie J. Davis of Lowell, Faith L. and her husband John R. Winder of Euless, Texas, Kermit E. “Muhammad” Hamilton of West Medford and Philip D. and his wife Giovanna Moretti of Brooklyn, New York, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Charlotte Hunte, Lucretia Lee, Eleanora Campbell, Robert Lee, Joseph Lee, Elizabeth Roane, Mary Washington, and Michael Lee. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the church, prior to the mass, from 9 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 7, 2019