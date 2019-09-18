Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Murial McCarthy- (Sheridan) Lacerte

Murial McCarthy- (Sheridan) Lacerte Notice
Of Saugus, age 82, September 17th, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Gregory McCarthy. She was also predeceased by her 1st husband Roger Lacerte, Beloved mother of Theresa Cullen of Derry, N.H. and Saugus police Sgt. Stephen McCarthy & his wife Alisa of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Meghan & Madison McCarthy of Saugus, Christina Soley & her husband Drew of Derry N.H., Melanie Cullen of Derry, N.H., Scott Cullen & his wife Kayla of North Hampton, PA and great grandmother of Hilarie Cullen. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Shirley Flynn. Retired Customer Service Rep. for U.S. Alliance Federal Credit Union. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday, Sept. 20th from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



View the online memorial for Muiel, (Sheridan) McCarthy- Lacerte
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
