|
|
of Norwood passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving and Devoted mother of Stephen C. Naylor and his wife Deborah of Wrentham. Sister of the late William Naylor and Teresa A. King. Cherished grandmother of Katherine and Matthew Naylor. Daughter of the late Luman and Helen (Conley) Naylor. Muriel was an active member at the Norwood Senior Center and very active with her Norwood High School class of 1959. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COMFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-v-cindy-naylor
Published in Boston Herald on May 18, 2019