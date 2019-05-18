Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MURIEL NAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURIEL V. â€œCindyâ€ NAYLOR

Notice Condolences Flowers

MURIEL V. â€œCindyâ€ NAYLOR Notice
of Norwood passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving and Devoted mother of Stephen C. Naylor and his wife Deborah of Wrentham. Sister of the late William Naylor and Teresa A. King. Cherished grandmother of Katherine and Matthew Naylor. Daughter of the late Luman and Helen (Conley) Naylor. Muriel was an active member at the Norwood Senior Center and very active with her Norwood High School class of 1959. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COMFAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482 http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-v-cindy-naylor
Published in Boston Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now