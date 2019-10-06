|
85, of Bedford, NH, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a period of declining health. Cherished son of the late Pia Mary (Lepri) and John Peter Ricci. Loving father of Mia Dickson and her husband Jason, Sarah Jones and the late Peter Ricci. Loving step-father of Daniel Wilhelm and Kirsten Traver. Adored grandfather of Chase, Emilee, Gabriella, Noah, Anthony, Ivy Grace and great-grandfather of Kenley and Grayson. Caring brother of Joyce Boyan and her husband Joseph and the late Frank Ricci and his surviving wife Dorothy and Paula Guarnaccia and her surviving husband Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mario was born in Boston on August 16, 1934. He graduated from Boston Latin School and then was appointed by Congressman John Fitzgerald Kennedy to the US Naval Academy. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College Cum Laude in 1957, where he played on the football team. He went on to receive his master's degree from Harvard University in Slavic Languages. Prior to retirement at the age of 80, he had been employed by the US Government for many years. A brilliant man, Mario spoke multiple languages fluently, particularly Russian and other Slavic languages. He loved to cook, read and build model airplanes. He honorably served in the US Marine Corps. Family and friends will honor Mario's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Tuesday, October 8th from 4PM to 7PM and again at 11AM Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden for his inurnment. Donations may be made in Mario's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019