Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furber & White Funeral Home
2925 White Mountain Hwy.
North Conway, NH 03860-0498
(603) 356-5561
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Furber & White Funeral Home
2925 White Mountain Hwy.
North Conway, NH 03860-0498
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Mountain's Church

Nancy Ann (Donnelly) DeSilva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann (Donnelly) DeSilva Notice
78 of Bartlett, NH passed away on March 2, 2020.

Born in Brighton, Mass, she pursued a career in nursing, working at Saint Elizabeths Brighton for many years before working as school nurse. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Nancy moved to the White Mountains in the 1990s. She loved to hike, and explore the beautiful valley. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting afghans, and loved to cook.

A practicing Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of the Mountain's Church for many years.

Nancy is survived by her husband Justin, of 21 years, and her daughter, Leeann Donnelly of Dedham, MA.

She is predeceased by her daughter Susan Dalton and her son Thomas Donnelly.

Visiting hours will be held at the Furber and White Funeral Home on March 10th, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. A funeral mass will follow on March 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Mountain's Church.



View the online memorial for DeSilva Nancy Ann (Donnelly)
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -