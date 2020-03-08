|
78 of Bartlett, NH passed away on March 2, 2020.
Born in Brighton, Mass, she pursued a career in nursing, working at Saint Elizabeths Brighton for many years before working as school nurse. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Nancy moved to the White Mountains in the 1990s. She loved to hike, and explore the beautiful valley. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting afghans, and loved to cook.
A practicing Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of the Mountain's Church for many years.
Nancy is survived by her husband Justin, of 21 years, and her daughter, Leeann Donnelly of Dedham, MA.
She is predeceased by her daughter Susan Dalton and her son Thomas Donnelly.
Visiting hours will be held at the Furber and White Funeral Home on March 10th, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. A funeral mass will follow on March 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Mountain's Church.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020