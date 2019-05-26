Boston Herald Notices
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Nancy Anne (Geary) Libby

Nancy Anne (Geary) Libby Notice
of Revere, formerly of Wellesley, on May 22, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Norwood to the late William J. Geary and Gladys (Ziergiebel). Beloved wife of 52 years to Donald J. Libby. Devoted mother of Lauren C. Connolly and Patrick A. Libby. Cherished grandmother of Mathew and Sean Connolly. Dear sister of Martha LeBlanc and her husband Paul, and William Geary and his wife Virginia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over the country. A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan St. Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-anne-geary-libby
Published in Boston Herald on May 26, 2019
