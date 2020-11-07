(Kenneally) of South Boston, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund J. O'Brien and the late James Rouse. Devoted mother of Cheryl O'Brien of South Boston, Paul and his wife Janet, the late Stephen and his wife Deborah all of Rockland, Karen, the late James and his wife Cathy, Susan, Gary and his wife Patricia, the late Richard and his wife Kelli Ann all of South Boston. Loving daughter of the late William J. and Gertrude H. (Scanlan) Kenneally. Dear sister of Patricia Norton of Bourne, Jane Gill of Brockton, Kenneth Kenneally of Abington, Joseph Kenneally of West Roxbury. the late William, Paul, James Kenneally and Mary Steadman. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Monday Nov. 9th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private.