George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-298-3432
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave.
Milton, MA
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave.
Milton, MA
LEAK Nancy A (Maness), of Milton, MA passed peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. She leaves her beloved daughter Angelita L. Green and her only grandson John-Maston Campbell. Visitation with family on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton, 02186. Celebration of Life Service will start at 11 AM also from the church. Immediately following service family will gather for the repass in the church hall. Burial will be at Lewis Lyles Cemetery, Biscoe, No. Carolina. To leave condolences for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA 02126.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
