Nancy V. (Carroll) Potter


1931 - 2019
Nancy V. (Carroll) Potter Notice
age 87, of Amesbury, passed peacefully at the High Pointe House Hospice in Haverhill with her devoted family by her side.

Born in Everett, September 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle (Wallace) Carroll and was a graduate of Everett High School.

Nancy was devoted to her family and throughout her life dedicated herself to caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, always making sure that they had what they needed. Her deep rooted love and devotion, along with her genuine caring ways, made her the very special person that she was.

She leaves behind her late husband, Bruce McNeely; her children, Dianne Repucci, James Lynch, Karen Lynch and Joey Lynch; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Daniel Lynch and two brothers, John and Timothy Carroll.

By request of the family, services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in honor of Nancy V. Potter to the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 2 Harris Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.



View the online memorial for Nancy V., (Carroll) Potter
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
