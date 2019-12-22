|
of Wilmington, formerly of Lynn, December 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Horgan). Devoted father of James Mitchell and his wife Donna of Milton, Edward Mitchell of Wilmington, Brenda Emerzian and her husband Paul of Wilmington, and Bruce Mitchell of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Matthew and Julie Mitchell, Gabrielle and Taylor Emerzian, Aedan, Dane, Rhiannon and Rune Mitchell. Brother of Winifred (Wise) Rewes of Winter Haven, FL, Eleanor (Mitchell) Cuthbert and her husband Francis of Lynn, and the late Gilbert Wise. Also survived by his sister-in-law Virginia (Horgan) Bradbury of Ocala, FL and longtime family friend Ann Sannizzaro of Woburn. A funeral service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, December 27th, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with military honors and burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody. Proud late United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Neil's memory to Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org/ or the , www.alz.org/. To leave an online message of please visit www.dellorusso.net
