Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Almeida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Almeida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Almeida Notice
of Peabody formerly of Saugus & Malden. Dec. 11, 2019. Devoted husband of Peg (Spaulding) Almeida. Beloved father of Nicko Almeida & wife Lauren, & Tim Almeida & fiancé Katey. Loving Pappy to granddaughter Sunny. Beloved brother of Tony Almeida & wife Cathy, Jamie Almeida, John Almeida & wife Lori, & the late Chris & David Almeida. Also many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Nicholas' visiting hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 4-8PM in The Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Nicholas' name to the Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851. For directions & guestbook visit www. spadaforafuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Nicholas ALMEIDA
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -