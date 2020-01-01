|
Of Dennis, formerly of Medford, Dec. 30th. Beloved husband of the late Ilean (Carroll). Father of Kathleen Toppi of Dennis and Nicholas of Brockton. Grandfather of Kelly Almieda and her husband Greg and Greg Toppi and his wife Gena. Great grandfather of Cole Almeida, Luca Toppi and Anastasia Toppi. Brother of Ann Messuri of Medford and the late Margaret Bangs, Mary Coiro, Jean Delaney, Josephine White and Phyllis Campbell. Nicholas is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday, Jan. 3rd at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday 4-8pm.Interment Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to Elizabeth Evarts deRham Hospice House, 65 Chilton St., Cambridge, MA 02138. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 1, 2020