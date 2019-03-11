|
of Methuen, March 7, 2019 at age 69, formerly of Cambridge. Devoted husband of Susan M. Nardone (Stynes). Loving father of Dorothy “Dori” Nardone and her husband Adam Page, Nicole Nardone-Leavitt and her husband Paul Leavitt. Cherished and adored grandfather of Lucy and Nicholas Leavitt. Also survived by his beloved sister Roberta Ray, as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 am. Funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., in Cambridge at 10:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Nick was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a longtime member of the Woburn Sportsman Club. He is also a proud U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-g-nick-nardone
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2019