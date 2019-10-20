|
|
Ret. RFD of Peabody, formerly of Revere, on October 17, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in Chelsea on January 13, 1944, to the late Augustus and Theresa (Cataldo). Devoted father of Jacqueline Lawler and her husband Robert of Dracut, and Nicholas "Nick" Pepe and his wife Colleen of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie and Shauna Mazzie, Chas Ricard, and Bianca Pepe. Adored brother of Fred Pepe of Revere, and the late Dolores Carrasquillo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and countless dear friends. Nick retired from the Revere Fire Department and was a member of the Revere Moose for many years. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Private Interment. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019