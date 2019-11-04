|
|
of Braintree, passed away October 31, 2019. Nicolas was born in Boston and was a graduate of Braintree High School. He excelled in his career as an electrician. Nicolas had a heart of gold and cared deeply for his family and friends. All who knew him and loved him will miss him dearly.
Nicolas is survived by his treasured son Rían M. Laslie, and Rían's mother Jesse Sheehan. Beloved son of Brian J. Laslie of Braintree and Anne Blow and her husband Christopher of Quincy. Cherished grandson of Mary Ann Laslie and the late David Laslie of Braintree, and Kathy McKunes of Quincy. Dear brother of Benjamin and Lily Blow of Quincy. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Gavin Foundation 675 E 4th St, South Boston Ma.02127. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
View the online memorial for Nicolas B., Laslie
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 4, 2019