age 40, of Weymouth, MA, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2019. She was born August 16th, 1979 in Dorchester Ma. She was a 1996 graduate from Weymouth High School. Beloved daughter of the late Judy Huxley of Falmouth, MA and adored grandparents Francis and Helen O'Meara of Dorchester. Nicole is survived by her loving father Michael Huxley of Falmouth, MA, and her longtime boyfriend and best friend Gorden King of Weymouth, Ma. She is also survived by her Aunts and Uncles Joanne O'Meara, Jayne Giovagnoli, Jeanne O'Meara, James O'Meara, Jack O'Meara, Helen Allen, Mary Tremblay, Bob Huxley and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in January 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Headquarters 8301 Professional Place W #230 Landover, MD. 20785
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 28, 2019