of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester and originally from South Boston, passed away on March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Kelley, B.F.D. Loving mother of Charles J. Jr. & his wife Kim of Dorchester, James P. & his wife Ellen of West Roxbury, and Nancy McCarthy & her husband Dennis of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Devin, Rylie, and Casey Kelley, James Jr., Francis, Caroline and Annie Kelley, and Jack and Grace McCarthy. Dear sister of Sr. Mary T. Norton, C.S.J. and the late James Norton & his wife Patricia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of New England Telephone & the Carney Hospital. Please be advised that due to the current health crisis, visitation will be limited to family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noreen's memory may be made to Owen Norton Special Needs Trust, c/o South Shore Bank, 372 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020