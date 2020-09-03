ATTLEBORO - On Saturday, August 22, 2020 Beverly J Payne Butterworth, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 70, surrounded by family in her home.
Beverly was born January 16, 1950 in Boston, MA to Harry F Payne, Jr and Katherine (Dangerfield) Payne. She graduated from King Philip High School and was the proud co-owner of Payne Engineering and Fabrication, Co, Inc. in Canton, MA for over fifty years.
Beverly had a passion for gardening, antiquing, taking care of her pool and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She was fiercely independent, strong and loyal and there was nothing she could not fix. Beverly will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, infectious laugh and unwavering love for her family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harry and Katherine, and her brother Ricky. She is survived by her daughter Nichole and her husband Jason, her grandchildren Sophia, Kaiden and Gracie, her siblings Katherine, Harry, Susan and Patti and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Beverly will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations in Beverly's name can be made to Mass Audubon Ocean Management, Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or massaudubnon.org
