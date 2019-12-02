|
|
of Norwood passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of Lillian E. (McGonagle) Sergi. Devoted father of Margaret Sergi of Bellingham, William Sergi and his wife Rayme Sonia of Milton, James Sergi and his wife Vickie of Walpole, Richard Sergi and his wife Terry of Franklin, Brendan McGoff and his wife Jody of NC, John Sergi and his wife Patti of Attleboro, Shawna Shovelton and her husband Mark of Holbrook, Mark McGoff of Norwood, Kerry Kougis and her husband Michael of Norwood, Joseph Sergi and his wife Marianne Folan of Rowley and Timothy McGoff and his wife Debbie of Norwood. Brother of Joseph Sergi of Hopkinton and Mary Keefe and her husband Art of Duxbury. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Son of the late Dominic and Flavia Sergi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nunzio was a WWII US Army Air Force veteran serving from 1943-1946. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Compassionate Care Hospice 800 West Cummings Park, Suite #3100 Woburn, MA 01801.
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482
View the online memorial for NUNZIO D., SERGI
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2019